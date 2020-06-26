Gabby Allen Flaunts Abs In Colorful Bikini: ‘Won’t Be Needing Ibiza At This Rate’

Gabby also showed off her dark tan.

Gabby Allen looked like she was enjoying a magical sun-drenched getaway in the sizzling video that she uploaded to her Instagram account on Thursday. However, the 26-year-old British fitness model was lounging in the grass, not the sand, as she modeled a colorful bikini.

Gabby didn’t reveal the exact location of her video, but she made it clear that it was not shot in Ibiza. Rather, it looked like she was soaking up some sun somewhere near her home. The former Love Island star had placed a patterned blanket or beach towel on the hard ground, which was covered with patchy grass. Gabby wore a fun and flashy string bikini. She revealed that she got the bathing suit from Boohoo by tagging the brand.

The two-piece included a top with long triangle cups that extended all the way up to Gabby’s neck. They eventually tapered to points that were presumably attached to the top’s halter ties.

Each of the garment’s cups was a different color. The right side was neon orange, while the left triangle was mint green. The top’s back ties were hot pink. Gabby’s bottoms were the same vivid pink hue, and they had thick sides instead of string ties. The garment’s waistline plunged down to create a wide V. The design ensured that Gabby’s washboard abs were prominently displayed.

The vibrant colors of the model’s bikini popped against her bronze skin. Gabby was rocking a deep tan, and her smooth skin also had a subtle glow. In the past, she has revealed that she uses self-tanner to fake her sun-kissed look.

Gabby wore her blond hair partially pulled up. Her tresses were slightly wavy, and they glistened in the sunlight. For her beauty look, she appeared to rock dark mascara and glossy lipstick in a neutral hue. Her face looked dewy and flawless.

The model was holding her phone out to film a selfie video. She gazed into the lens with her piercing blue eyes before panning the camera down to give her viewers a good look at her chiseled midsection. She added a sparkle effect to her video that gave it a dreamy vibe.

Gabby’s post also included a photo. The snapshot revealed that the part of her shoulder-length hair that was pulled up in a high messy bun was secured in place with an orange scrunchie. The sun was beaming down on Gabby’s chest, making her perky cleavage the focal point of the photo.

Since it was initially shared, Gabby’s Instagram upload has been liked over 27,000 times.

“You look insane,” read one response to her post.

“You’re glowing,” another fan observed.

“Such a beauty… body goals right there,” a third admirer wrote.