Lisa Lanceford Pushes Through Upper Body Gym Workout In Gray Sports Bra And Leggings

Lisa Lanceford focused on training her upper body in the most recent video series on her Instagram page and fans are loving it.

Each clip in the series was shot at a gym and Lisa used the equipment available to her during each of the exercises.

Dressed in a gray sports bra and a pair of matching leggings, the brunette fitness trainer started her workout with a series of tricep pulldowns. She turned her back towards the machine and used both hands to yank its rope handle downward, visibly engaging her tricep muscles with each repetition. In her caption, she recommended doing four sets of 15 repetitions.

Next, she lay back on an incline bench and pushed a large barbell above her chest. She tackled a set of shoulder presses next which required her to lift the handles of a machine above her head and lower them until they lined up with her ears. Her caption suggested four rounds of 12-repetition sets.

The fourth video saw her head over to the cable machine for a set of lat raises and she raised the machine’s handle out to the side with one hand for this exercise. Lisa’s caption suggested four sets of 12 repetitions for this exercise as well.

Next, she ended the circuit with a set of cable cross overs. The exercise required her to pull two weighted cables together with straight arms until her right and left hands swung past each other. She recommended four sets of 15 repetitions for this one.

The post has been liked more than 15,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 100 Instagram users have commented on it so far.

In those comments, one fan complimented the diversity of Lisa’s workout videos.

The reason that I like you is that your focus isn’t only on the butt.” they wrote. “It’s important that women become strong and muscular. But unfortunately, some pages just focus on the butt. By doing this women allow others to objectify them.”

Others complimented her work ethic and her physique.

“Wow just wow, you are beautiful and the body is amazing. Wish I had such motivation,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“How you gonna have a line from your neck straight down to ya belly button, oh wait its because you never quit. You are an inspiration!!!” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

Two fellow fitness influencers also jumped into the comments to respond to Lisa’s post. Melissa Morales, a fitness model with over 2 million followers on the platform wrote that she had also trained her upper body on the day that Lisa uploaded her workout. Dutch fitness maven, Sophie Van Oostenbrugge wrote that Lisa’s post made her miss the gym.