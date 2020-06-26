’90 Day Fiancé’: Brittany Reflects On Explosive Fight With Yazan

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Brittany is reflecting her explosive first meeting with fiancé Yazan, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

The couple met via video chat through Yazan’s sister, and it was love at first sight. They spent some time getting to know each other online before deciding to meet in-person. Soon, Brittany, a 27-year-old underground rapper from Palm Beach, Florida, packed her bags and traveled to Jordan to meet her fiancé, a 24-year-old devout Muslim with a very conservative family. After landing in Jordan, the couple shared a sweet moment in the airport, where Yazan handed Brittany a bouquet of flowers, before taking her bags and leading her out to the parking lot. Unfortunately, the moment quickly turned sour after Brittany had an interaction with the show’s production crew.

During the episode, TLC displayed a note saying Yazan was livid because Brittany had hugged the crew member who attached her mic and because she had a container of alcohol in her bag. Yazan continued to yell at Brittany and the TLC crew for disrespecting him and making him look like a fool.

While talking to ET’s Melicia Johnson, Brittany said Yazan’s behavior was shocking.

“Seeing Yazan yell at me like that, it was super cringey,” she said. “I don’t like people yelling at me, especially a grown a** man. That’s not cute to me.”

She went on to say that the fight will continue in next week’s episode, and viewers will see that she stood her ground and didn’t back down from her husband-to-be.

“If you know me, you know I don’t play,” she said. “I gave him regular old Brittany…so that’s what he got.”

After seeing the couple together, fans began to question whether the relationship would actually survive the cultural differences, but Brittany said Yazan knew exactly who she was from the beginning of their relationship. She said he was accepting of her personality on and offline, and even liked and commented on her Instagram posts, which are more on the sexy side. The reality star said she’s aware of the cultural expectations and she’s willing to compromise to make her relationship with Yazan work, but she will not be converting to Islam.

“I’m not gonna convert to any religion for anybody,” she said, referring to Yazan’s family. “I don’t think that’s a good idea for anybody. If you do it, it should be for God, not for a man.”

“If I sacrifice anything…it’s going to be for myself because I decided that it’s a good decision.”

During the episode, Brittany also opened up about her past boyfriends, including an 85-year-old man, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.