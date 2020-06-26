Even If He’s Healthy, Kevin Durant Says He Would Not Play When 2019-20 Season Resumes In Orlando

Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant is among the few NBA players who benefitted from the suspension of the 2019-20 NBA season. With the league on a hiatus for more than four months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Durant got more time to recover from his injury before the season officially resumes on July 31, 3030. Though he’s not expected to immediately regain his All-Star form, Durant’s return in the 2020 NBA Playoffs would be highly appreciated by the Nets, who are currently sitting in the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 30-34 record.

As of now, there’s no timetable of return for Durant, but he has already shown massive improvement with his rehabilitation. However, even if he returns to his 100 percent health, it seems like Durant isn’t very much interested in rejoining the Nets when the 2019-20 NBA season resumes in Orlando. In a recent interview with former Georgetown basketball players Austin Freeman and Chris Wright on the Dawg Talk podcast, which is currently posted on Instagram, Durant said that even if he’s in perfect shape, he would pass on playing for the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA season.

“I feel, me right now, I probably wouldn’t have played because the unknown going into that situation looks crazy right now, seeing so many new cases,” Durant said, as quoted by Josh Weinstein of The Score. “It’s just so unpredictable. It’s easy for me to say right now because I’m injured, but I probably wouldn’t have went down there [to Orlando].”

Durant made it clear that those are only his personal opinions and said that he would respect other players’ decisions if they still want to play when the 2019-20 NBA season resumes or not.

“If the guys feel safe enough to go play, that’s cool, I’m with them,” Durant said. “If they don’t feel like they should go down there and play or don’t feel safe, I’m with them too. I’m all about what the group wants.”

It’s hard to blame Durant for being cautious. As of now, the numbers of the coronavirus positive cases in the United States continue to grow and until a vaccine is developed, the situation is unlikely to return to normal. Durant’s superstar teammate, Kyrie Irving, has also expressed his opposition to the idea of restarting the 2019-20 NBA season in Orlando. However, unlike Durant, Irving has other concerns on why he’s not supporting the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season. Irving believes the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season could serve as a major distraction in the ongoing protest against the police brutality and racial inequality happening in the United States.