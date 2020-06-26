Madonna’s Daughter, Lourdes Leon, Writhes Around In The Sand In A Mini Skirt And Bustier

Lourdes posed for a new fashion campaign.

Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, was the spitting image of her mother — minus her famous platinum blond hair — in a new fashion campaign. As reported by The Daily Mail, the 23-year-old model wore an outfit designed by Miaou as she rolled around in the sand.

The brand shared a photo and video from Lourdes’ fashion shoot on its Instagram page on Thursday. Lourdes, who goes by the nickname Lola, posed on a beach. The still shot showed her from the waist up as she lay in the deep sand. She was contorting her body by propping herself up on her right elbow, twisting her torso toward the camera, arching her back, and placing her left hand on her backside.

Lourdes wore a mini skirt and a matching crop top. Her ensemble featured a green-and-pink floral print pattern and a dark base color. The model’s top was a mesh bustier with corset-like boning that accentuated her slender figure. The garment had a plunging neckline that showcased her ample bosom, and its structured design seemed to have a push-up effect. The top had a pointed front hem that dipped down over Lourdes’ midsection, but she was still showing off plenty of her flat stomach.

The bottom half of the model’s outfit was a classic miniskirt that hugged her curvy hips. The video of Lourdes writhing around in the sand revealed that its high hemline covered up very little of her shapely thighs.

Lourdes accessorized her look with a pair of statement earrings that looked like massive crystal gems. They swung around and glittered as she moved. She wore her thick raven hair down in beachy waves that were being teased by a gentle sea breeze. Her makeup application seemingly included a bright pink lip and a winged eye. Damp sand clung to her skin, which was flawless with a subtle golden glow.

Lourdes was shown moving her arms and legs around as she fluttered her dark eyelashes at the camera. She ran her left hand over her backside and hips, and she kicked one leg up in the air. Crashing waves were visible behind her, and it appeared as though the sun was hidden behind dark clouds when her shoot took place.

In response to Miaou’s post, a few of the account’s Instagram followers compared Lourdes to her mother, while others simply gushed over how amazing she looked.

“Just like her momma,” one remark read.

“She’s so gorgeous, an icon,” another commenter wrote.

“Flawless. The coolest girl alive,” a third admirer opined.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lourdes, whose father is actor Carlos Leon, recently made an appearance on her mother’s Instagram page. The “Material Girl” singer shared a few family photos with her followers as she wished herself a Happy Father’s Day.