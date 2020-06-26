NBA Rumors: Wizards Are ‘Going To Regret’ If They Trade Bradley Beal, Says ‘ESPN’ Analyst

In the past years, Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal has been the subject of countless trade rumors. With the Wizards’ inability to contend for the NBA championship title, most people believe that they are better off trading Beal and undergo a full-scale rebuild. Though the 2019-20 NBA season is still far from over, several NBA teams who currently possess intriguing trade assets have already expressed interest in acquiring Beal from the Wizards this fall.

However, as of now, the Wizards continue to tell everyone in the league that they have no intention of trading Beal and undergoing a rebuilding process. In a recent appearance on the Wizard Talks podcast, retired NBA player and ESPN analyst Tim Legler talked about the Wizards’ decision to keep Beal on their roster. Legler believes that the Wizards are smart for not trading Beal, adding that they are “going to regret” it if they part ways with the All-Star shooting guard.

“Any time you hear discussion about should they trade Bradley Beal, I wouldn’t even let people get the question out of their mouth. I would just stop them in their tracks,” Legler said, as quoted by Chase Hughes of NBC Sports. “You don’t trade level talent like Bradley Beal. You are never going to get back what he commands. You’re going to be on the short end of that. You’re going to regret it if you ever do it because you’ve got a guy that age, that talented in-house, you find ways to put players around him that can elevate the organization.”

Beal may not be on the same level as LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry, but he managed to make his own name in the league. This season, Beal has shown massive improvement with his performance on both ends of the floor, averaging 30.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Beal is yet to win his first NBA championship title, but when he’s surrounded by the right players, he is indeed capable of taking the Wizards to the next level. As Legler said, it’s really a smart move for the Wizards to keep Beal, despite calls from the entire league to trade him for young players and future first-round picks. Beal is only 26 and still has plenty of years left in his prime.

However, while Beal continues to develop his game, the Wizards should do their part of adding quality players that complement his game. If they fail to do their part, it may not be a surprise if Beal gets frustrated with the Wizards and start finding his way out of Washington.