Devin Brugman Dives Into A Pool Wearing High-Cut One Piece Swimsuit

Devin Brugman looked stunning as she lounged outdoors in the most recent photo series on her Instagram page.

In the first of the three photos she shared, the lifestyle influencer and swimwear designer dived into an outdoor pool while sporting a black one-piece. In the second image, Devin rested her elbows on the edge of the pool and placed one hand on her neck. She posed with her eyes closed in this photo and tilted her head to one side as she soaked up the sunlight.

The third photo saw Devin sit poolside on a black and white striped towel. She leaned her torso forward until her hands touched her heels. With her arms crossed her arms at the wrists, she turned her head towards the camera. Much like the second photo in the series, Devin closed her eyes in the photo.

Devin referenced the first photo in her caption, quipping that she’d be diving into her bed the same way she dived into the pool. She also wrote that her swimsuit was from her brand, Monday Swimwear.

The post has been liked over 13,000 times, as of this writing and close to 100 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans shared their positive reactions to the photos and some of those comments came from celebrity Instagram accounts.

“Love this shoot so timeless,” wrote model/actress Charlotte McKinney.

Other not so famous Instagram users commented on Devin’s photo series as well.

“Beautiful picture, u are absolutely stunning…enjoy your self,” another Instagram user commented before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“Literally the most beautiful woman in the world,” a third Instagram user wrote.

But some commenters seemed more captivated by Devin’s surroundings than her.

“That’s an awesome backyard, Devin. Love the scenery behind the house and what a view behind the diving board! So cool. Enjoy” a fourth person commented.

While she rocked swimwear in these photos, Devin wore a white off-the-shoulder dress in a post shared to Instagram only a day ago. Unlike the most recent photos on her page, Devin posed indoors for these images in a sparsely decorated open-concept dining room/kitchen.

“Hello summer,” she wrote in the caption before she added a white heart emoji. She also wrote that her dress was by the Australian fashion brand, With Jean.

The post has been liked more than 17,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 150 Instagram users have commented on it.