Qimmah Russo Squats, Twerks And More In Blue Sports Bra, Leggings, And Baseball Cap For New Video

Qimmah Russo appeared to have the time of her life as she performed a series of exercises in the most recent video on her Instagram page.

The clip opened with the Los Angeles-based fitness trainer having fun in a black sports car. Dressed in light-blue leggings, matching sports bra, and baseball cap, Qimmah sat behind the steering wheel and bopped her head to a song on the radio as the camera zoomed in on her.

Next, the video cut to a clip of Qimmah doing a split jump which required her to spread her legs wide as she leaped into the air.

Then she performed a set of lateral lunges. She assumed a wide-legged stance for these before she bent one leg and shifted her body weight in its direction. Next, she repeated the exercise with her other leg.

Qimmah continued to alternate between split jumps and lateral lunges for a while before she switched to doing squats. She held a pair of dumbbells in front of her face as she did them and bent her legs until her glutes were lower than her knees.

Then Qimmah paused the workout for a mini twerk session before she launched into a set of reverse lunges. These required her to take large steps backward before she bent both knees. In between repetitions Qimmah lowered and picked up one her dumbells from off of the ground.

She went back to doing squats next except that this time she lowered and lifted her dumbells with straight arms as she completed her repetitions. Then she began executing a series of jumps that required her to kick her knees towards her posterior and swing her arms backward.

Next, she ended the video with a flex of her biceps and a kiss to the camera.

The clip has been viewed over 50,000 times as of this writing and more than 120 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans seemed to have enjoyed watching Qimmah work out.

“So beautiful and so much energy,” one person wrote.

“U make it look so easy,” another Instagram user added.

“Lmao this workout is so intense!!!! Love it!” a third supporter commented.

“You’re so cool, my queen” a fourth fan wrote. “I love you so much, Qimmah.”

In her caption, Qimmah wrote that she loves pushing her body to the limit and added that it has helped her to develop her enviable physique. She then encouraged all the “strong, independent women” who follow her to do the same.