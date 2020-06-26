Carmen Electra Looks Smoking Hot In Fringe On The Beach

Carmen Electra stunned in a sexy throwback poster of herself on wet sand by the ocean, which she posted on Instagram this evening. The former MTV personality’s followers appeared to love the stunning beach look.

In the picture, the model posed on the beach with her back arched and hands above her head, and the look showed off her toned muscles. She wore a golden fringed garment that seemed to be upside down. Pieces of the fringe helped protect Carmen’s modest while showing off plenty of her ample chest. She paired the unusual top with a pair of tiny gold bottoms that dipped down in front and rose over her hip with thin straps. The braided part of the top also covered the mode’s taught stomach. Her dark wet hair streamed through the sand, which had little pools of water left from the tide. The water also reflected a bit of Carmen’s body, providing an interesting visual.

It looked like the model wore dark eye makeup and maybe a bit of lip color to enhance her features in the photo. She didn’t appear to have any other accessories on in the poster, and you can see Carmen’s sexy shot here.

In the background, unfocused waves foamed white as they broke and crashed into the beach. The corner of the poster featured Carmen’s name in white font. The caption indicated that Carmen was a poster girl, and she included red lip emoji. Her followers shared the love with almost 10,000 Instagrammers hitting the like button, and nearly 300 also took the time to leave a reply. Many comments featured the heart and flame emoji because viewers loved the hot look.

“Carmen, you’re so damn sexy. Always in my heart,” gushed one devotee of the model.

“And on the seventh day, God rested and said damn! I just made Carmen Electra bro,” a second follower joked.

Some of those who replied shared that they had actually owned this poster of Carmen at one point in their lives.

“I remember seeing this on my dad’s car repair shop, nice view to work to,” a third fan reminisced.

“You’re the hottest poster girl ever! Still have all yours from years ago! Carmen Electra,” declared a fourth Instagrammer who also included a red heart eye emoji.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Carmen showed off her fit body in a sexy pink bikini while she also showed off her grilling skills by flipping burgers outside.