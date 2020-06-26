‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ Spoilers: Next Double Elimination Losers Revealed

https://vevmo.com/forums/challenge-season-35-spoilers

Warning: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for The Challenge: Total Madness.

The July 1 episode of The Challenge: Total Madness will feature the second double elimination of the season. The first saw Kailah Casillas and Jenna Compono get the boot after squaring off against Kaycee Clark and Aneesa Ferreira respectively. Host TJ Lavin noted in the preview for next week that two more players will be going home, and spoilers suggest this time it will be a male and female, not two men.

The Challenge Vevmo page has all the eliminations for the season spelled out and it looks like the double elimination will send home Aneesa and Josh Martinez. Aneesa will get the boot from Bayleigh Dayton, the only woman still in the house without a Red Skull. Bayleigh’s win means every woman in the house now is qualified to compete in the final, as Melissa Reeves, Jenny West, Dee Nguyen, and Kaycee all have Red Skull’s on their helmets.

Josh will be eliminated by Kyle Christie, after the two Skull-less men battle for a chance to run the final. After taking the loss, Josh will be sent home as Kyle receives his Red Skull. Every man in the house will now be qualified to run as Kyle joins Johnny Bananas, Rogan O’Connor, Cory Wharton, Nelson Thomas, and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat in the Red Skull club.

This leaves five women and six men left at the end of the episode. The uneven numbers are due to the disqualification of Tula “Big T” Fazakerley who was sent home weeks ago for injuring her foot in a drunken accident.

Spoilers also suggest only eight Challengers will run the final, meaning three will go home before getting the opportunity. One woman and two men will lose in future eliminations just ahead of the final, which TJ has called one of the most difficult in the show’s history. Rogan will take out Nelson, and then be eliminated by Bananas subsequently. For the women, in what should be the most epic elimination of the season, Jenny sends home Dee after the two had a falling out over betrayals.

Jenny and Dee’s elimination will be a Hall Brawl, and one of the men’s eliminations will also be the legendary competition. There is some fogginess surrounding the nature of Rogan and Nelson’s eliminations, but the two have been confirmed to leave before the final. The theme of the upcoming double eliminations involving Bayleigh, Aneesa, Kyle, and Josh have not been revealed on the Vevmo page.