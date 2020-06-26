Steph Rayner Sizzles In A White Bikini On Instagram

Australian model Steph Rayner took to her Instagram page on Thursday and treated her followers to a set of hot bikini snapshots.

In the pics, Steph could be seen rocking a white bandeau style bikini top that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts. The tiny ensemble also put her taut stomach and sculpted abs on full display. She teamed the top with high-waist bikini bottoms that drew attention toward her long, lean legs and toned thighs.

She opted for a full face of makeup and appeared to have worn a beige foundation that matched her tan skin tone. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for a nude lipstick, used a light brown eyeshadow, and appeared to have finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows.

Steph wore her brunette hair in soft waves and let her locks cascade over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of hoop earrings and two gold pendants that rested at the base of her throat.

In the caption, she tagged her photographer Richard Guaty for acknowledgement. Steph shared three snaps from the photoshoot. She did not disclose the location but a sofa and some plants could be seen in the background.

In the first photo, she could be seen standing with her legs slightly spread apart. She raised her arms and ran her fingers through her hair, tilted her head, and looked straight into the camera.

In the second photo, she leaned forward, tugged at her bikini bottoms, lifted her chin, gazed at the lens, and seductively parted her lips. The last image was an up-close version of the second picture.

Within 10 hours of posting, the snapshot amassed 15,000-plus likes and about 170 comments in which fans and followers praised Steph’s amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“YOU ARE SOMETHING ELSE, BABE!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Stunning. This is my favorite post now!” another user chimed in.

“You are so beautiful, babe!” a third admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “flawless,” “goddess,” and “angel” to express their admiration for the hottie.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snapshot, including Celeste Bright and Fiona Barron.

Steph wows her admirers with her hot snaps almost every week. As The Inquisitr earlier noted, she shared a snap on June 19 in which she could be seen sporting an all-white two-piece bathing suit, one that not only accentuated her toned body but also made her deeply tan skin stand out.