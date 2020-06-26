’90 Day Fiancé’: Darcey Silva Might Be Returning With New Man In Upcoming Season

Darcey Silva has appeared on all four seasons of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and if the rumors are true, she might be preparing for her fifth appearance with new boyfriend Georgi Rusev, according to a report from Screen Rant.

In a series of photos posted by a popular 90 Day Fiancé page, Darcey and Georgi are seen relaxing on a small yacht. In one of the photos, the couple is seen sitting together and holding hands while in another, they’re seen drinking champagne and getting a little cozy. The photos also captured multiple cameramen filming the couple’s date, as well, what appeared to be one-on-one sessions with the show’s producers. The details surrounding the pair’s relationship are not yet known, but Darcey’s new beau is reportedly a 32-year-old model, who is originally from Bulgaria but has been living in the United States for several years.

After seeing the photos, fans were quick to flood the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on Darcey’s possible return to the TLC franchise.

“Ughhhhhhhhhhhhhhh please make it stop. Make. The. Pain. Stop! Lol,” one fan joked.

“ANOTHER ONE?!?! She gon [sic] cry all the time,” another wrote, referring to the fact that Darcey is known for her emotional meltdowns on the series.

But while some fans were complaining about Darcey’s possible return, others were convinced it might not be Darcy at all.

“Isn’t that Stacey and Florian???” a fan questioned.

As viewers of the series know, Darcey has a twin sister, Stacey Silva, who was also in a relationship with a foreign man. Stacey’s relationship wasn’t documented for the series, but she has appeared in several episodes, usually as a source of support for her sister during her relationship drama.

Darcey made her TLC debut during Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. At the time, she was in a relationship with a young entrepreneur from Amsterdam named Jesse Meester. The couple met online and spent some time getting to know each other before deciding to take the relationship to the next level. Despite the age difference, Darcey was determined to marry Jesse and booked a flight to his home country to finally meet him in-person. While there, the couple’s love story began to unravel and Darcey accused Jesse of being too controlling.

The couple returned for Season 2 of the series, but their relationship continued to fall apart, and they ultimately called it quits.

Darcey returned to the series for Season 3, this time with British beau, Tom Brooks, another man she met online. Throughout the season, Darcey dropped countless hints about wanting Tom to propose, but he never did. The couple tried to do long-distance but were unsuccessful.

When they returned for Season 4, Darcey thought they would give their relationship another shot but Tom had other plans. He revealed that he had fallen in love with someone else, and would be traveling to Canada to be with her.