Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Sheer Red Lingerie On Instagram

Yaslen Clemente took to Instagram on Thursday to share two seductive new photos of herself.

In the snapshots, the model wore sheer red lingerie. The sultry ensemble consisted of a bra and briefs plus a matching garter belt connected to a pair of nude stockings. In both images, she appeared to rock reddish-brown shadow beneath her dark arched eyebrows. She also seemed to sport deep red matte lipstick.

In the first of the two photos, Yaslen arched her back, as she lounged on a black couch. She wore her hair loose in the photo and placed and laced the fingers of one hand through its blond strands as she posed. She spread her knees in the photo as well and pointed her toes.

In the second photo, Yaslen turned to one side and angled her posterior toward the camera. The pose revealed that the briefs were thong-cut which showed off the curves of her shapely derriere. She pointed her toes in this photo too and placed one hand below her armpit while the other remained on her head.

In her brief caption, Yaslen wrote that these were throwback photos and she tagged members of the creative team who collaborated with her on the shoot.

The photo series has been liked close to 35,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 400 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, Yaslen’s fans seemed enthralled by both photos. Some of those comments came from fellow Instagram influencers.

“Okay, I need a poster of this,” wrote fitness model Zoey Klopfer.

Fellow model Nina Serebrova left a string of heart-eye emoji and fitness trainer Anais Zanotti wrote, “What a beauty.”

Yaslen also received comments from other popular Instagrammers like Luz Echeverria, and Nata Gata, models with over one million followers on the platform.

But Yaslen’s less famous fans commented as well and showered her with lots of praise.

“These are gorgeous,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“Amazing pictures of you my beautiful friend,” a fourth supporter commented.

Other Instagram users chose to leave collections of emoji instead of words to express their admiration.

While Yaslen rocked lingerie in these most recent Instagram images, in a photo series uploaded one day ago, she sported a skimpy hot-pink bikini with a knotted tie at the center of its top.

“Pretty in Pink,” she wrote in the caption before adding a red heart emoji to their caption. “Happy Wednesday!”