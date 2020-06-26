Fox News Poll: Joe Biden And Donald Trump Statistically Tied In Texas

According to a Fox News poll released on Thursday, the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are statistically tied in the state of Texas.

The poll — which has a margin of error of three percentage points — found that 45 percent of Texas voters would vote for Biden if the election was held today, while 44 percent of them would vote for Trump.

According to the survey, the Texas electorate is deeply divided by gender, age and race.

Among women, Biden came in with a 12-point advantage, while Trump had the exact same advantage over the former vice president among men.

Fifty-eight percent of Millennials said they would vote for Biden, while only 29 percent expressed support for Trump. Conversely, Baby Boomers and members of Generation X picked Trump by 12 and seven percentage points respectively.

In the poll, Black and Hispanic Texans overwhelmingly supported Biden, while white voters backed Trump.

Notably, 40 percent of independent voters said they would vote for Biden if the election was held today, while 22 percent said they would support Trump.

As Fox News noted, more Texans identify as Republicans than as Democrats, so Biden’s advantage among independents is one of the reasons the race is now a tossup. Furthermore, the former vice president enjoys a decent level of support among “very” conservative voters as well as among evangelical Christians.

The survey also investigated Trump and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s approval ratings. Sixty-three percent of Texans said that they approve of Abbott’s job performance, while 32 percent disapproved.

As for Trump, 50 percent of Texans said that they approve of the job he is doing as president and 48 percent stated that they disapprove.

In addition, Republican Sen. John Cornyn appears to be exceptionally popular in the Lone Star State, given that he is far ahead of his Democratic challengers.

As Republican pollster Daron Shaw explained, these are worrying signs for Trump ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

“President Trump has always had a bit of trouble connecting with Texas voters, and he is underachieving right now. To be essentially tied while Governor Abbott is over 60 percent approval and Senator Cornyn is up by double-digits highlights the problem, but there’s still a long time until Election Day.”

The GOP has not lost a presidential election in Texas since 1980. In 2016, when he ran against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Trump won Texas by a nine-point margin.

Some Republican operatives are reportedly concerned about their party’s prospects in the state. Earlier this month, veteran GOP operative Bill Miller warned that this “is a very serious moment for Republicans in Texas.”