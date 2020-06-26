Kaley Cuoco Says She And Sister Bri Look Like ‘Twins’ In Stunning Photo

Kaley and Bri rocked similar jewelry and tops.

Kaley Cuoco and her younger sister, Briana “Bri” Cuoco, both looked gorgeous in gray in a photo that Bri uploaded to her Instagram account on Thursday, June 25. In addition to rocking tops that looked a lot alike, the two siblings sported similar glittering accessories.

It’s no secret that Kaley, 34, and Bri, 32, are close, and they often appear in each other’s Instagram photos. Bri’s latest upload proved that the sisters aren’t just the best of friends — they also have very similar tastes when it comes to fashion. Bri’s photo was a selfie, and Kaley was the one holding her arm out to snap the shot.

The Big Bang Theory star was pictured rocking a look that combined casual clothing with expensive-looking jewelry. Kaley’s outfit included a thin heather-gray T-shirt with a crew neck and a loose fit. The photo cut her off at the waist, so her bottoms weren’t visible. As for Bri, the multi-talented actress, dancer, and singer rocked a solid gray crop top that left a hint of her trim tummy exposed. The garment was formfitting, and it looked slightly faded. She teamed the shirt with a pair of dark blue jeans or shorts.

Kaley’s accessories included a gold coin necklace and a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings. Bri wore a silver pendant necklace and large silver hoop earrings that were significantly thinner than her sister’s.

Both women wore their hair pulled back. However, Bri’s dark locks were twisted up in a messy topknot, while Kaley was wearing her long blond hair in a ponytail that was draped over her right shoulder. Two shorter, slightly wavy pieces of hair were left down to frame her face.

The sisters appeared to have on similar makeup that possibly included a light coat of mascara and pale pink lipstick. Both sisters’ skin looked dewy and smooth.

Bri’s photo looked like it was taken inside of Kaley’s home. A couch, staircase, and bookshelf were visible in the background, along with the drink Bri was holding up in one hand. The golden-hued beverage was inside a glass goblet.

Bri chose to leave the photo’s caption wordless, but she did share it with a single white heart emoji. Kaley’s comment on the snap was also brief.

“Twins omg,” she wrote.

Bri’s other Instagram followers had a lot more to say about the photo.

“I’m just stunned by you two. Beautiful twice,” wrote one fan.

“The Sun and the Moon complete opposites but each beautiful in their own right truly,” gushed another admirer.

“I love that you and your sister are so close,” a third fan wrote.

Kaley and Bri will soon be taking their sweet sister act to the small screen. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bri landed a recurring role in Kaley’s upcoming HBO Max series, The Flight Attendant.