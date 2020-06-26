Instagram Model Julia Muniz Shows Serious Cleavage In A Small Black Bikini

Instagram model Julia Muniz sizzled as she was photographed in a seemingly soaking wet bikini in her latest post. For the salacious snap, she delighted fans with a view of her assets in the small swimsuit as she was surrounded by crystal clear water.

The Brazilian is an established surfer, so she is known for spending a lot of her time in the water, and that’s where she was for this update. Muniz looked stunning in the playful photo that appeared to be taken on the side of a boat.

The 21-year-old was shot from above as she grabbed onto the railing and leaned her body forward. She rested her thighs on the ladder and wrapped her hands around the rails to lift herself up. Muniz’s long dark hair was slicked back and her skin glistened from beads of water under the sunlight. Her head was tilted to the side, and she closed her eyes while playfully sticking out her tongue for the camera. The sun shone brightly on the right side of her beautiful face.

Muniz sported a black bikini, and although the full suit was not visible she still gave fans plenty of eye-candy. The small wet top clung to the surfer’s chest, and a piece of the strap on her bottoms could be seen on her right hip. She wore big hoop earrings and a gold necklace to complete the look. The top, coupled with the camera angle, gave viewers a clear shot of her cleavage. In her caption, she mentioned the pic was a throwback to a visit she made to Thailand in 2019.

Many of the Brazilian model’s 754,000 Instagram followers flocked to the steamy picture, and more than 24,000 of them found their way to the “like” button. Muniz had over 100 replies as her comment section was swamped with heart and heart-eye emoji. She received a litany of compliments in both English and Portuguese.

“Damn beauty!” a fan replied while adding two emoji.

“Super cute,” an Instagram user responded.

“That’s a cool trick,” one follower wrote alongside a tongue-out emoji.

“Love me some Thailand,” another added in response to the caption.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Muniz uploaded another revealing snap earlier in the week. For that post, she was photographed in the water as she straddled the top of a surfboard. The social media influencer flaunted her curvy backside as she hunched over on the board. Her complexion popped against the backdrop. That snap garnered more than 17,000 likes.