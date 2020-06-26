Bethany Giura Shows Off Major Skin In White Lace Lingerie

American model and television personality Bethany Giura took to her Instagram page on Thursday and shared a hot lingerie snapshot to tease her 760,000-plus followers.

In the picture, Bethany could be seen rocking a white lingerie set that allowed her to show off major skin. Her bra boasted a plunging neckline and to spice things up, she slipped the straps of her bra off her shoulders to show off her perky breasts.

She teamed her skimpy bra with matching panties made up of semi-sheer fabric. The band of the panties boasted intricate blue and pink embroidery. Bethany also wore a matching garter that she left unattached. The risque ensemble drew viewers’ attention toward her lean legs. You can take a look at the sexy Instagram snapshot here.

Bethany — who initially rose to fame after gracing the pages of Playboy Slovakia and Playboy Australia — opted for a full face of makeup. She appeared to have applied an ivory foundation and dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, one that accentuated her cheekbones. She seemingly opted for a pink lipstick, a combination of eyeshadows, heavily lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. It looked like Bethany finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows and nose contouring.

She wore her blond hair down and let her locks cascade over her shoulders.

According to the geotag, the snapshot was captured somewhere in Miami, Florida. To pose for the snap, Bethany knelt on a bed. She folded her arms over her stomach, tilted her head, seductively parted her lips, and gazed at the camera.

In the caption, the hottie tagged her photographer Larry for acknowledgement and informed her fans that the picture was a throwback one.

Within seven hours of posting, the picture accrued more than 5,000 messages. Besides, many of Bethany’s followers also took to the comments section and shared about 200 messages to praise her amazing figure and sexy lingerie.

“Absolutely loved this shoot!! You are so amazing and gorgeous,” one of her fans commented on the snapshot.

“My gosh, you’re so beautiful. My girl crush every day, you blonde angel!” another user chimed in.

“Wow, you look fantastic! Truly freaking drop-dead gorgeous!!” a third follower wrote.

“The hottest woman on Instagram. Love you,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Lynnie Marie, Eden Levine, and Andrea Kuoni.

Bethany frequently mesmerizes her IG fans with her hot photos. On June 18, she shared a pic in which she rocked a dark blue lingerie set that perfectly accentuated her curvy figure.