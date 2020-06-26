Bruna Rangel Lima Slays In A Plunging Bodysuit

Bruna Rangel Lima posed in a gray-and-white bodysuit in her latest Instagram photo. The Instagram model showed off her fit physique and buxom bust in the image, which was taken in the Hollywood Hills.

It appeared to be a beautiful day, the sun shining on Bruna’s face, making her skin glow. She sat on the side of a small pool, with tiles spelling out “HOLLYWOOD” behind her.

Her one-piece featured a tantalizing zipper that was pulled down past her chest, flaunting her ample cleavage and voluptuous bust. The ensemble featured a large black belt that cinched at the waist, showing off her hourglass figure. The bodysuit ended in shorts, and Bruna’s long, tanned legs looked bronze in the sunlight.

She paired the look with white sneakers.

She styled her long tresses in loose, beachy waves. The roots of her hair were a light brown shade that slowly transitioned into a more platinum hue, giving her locks a two-toned effect. Two strands hung down in front, framing her face, while some locks were pulled into a ponytail on top of her head. Her hair cascaded down her shoulders.

As for her jewelry, Bruna accessorized with a nose ring, silver hoops, a watch, and multiple rings on her fingers.

Her dark brows arched over her eyes, appearing sculpted and groomed. Her lashes fanned out and curled upwards in dramatic fashion. Her waterline seemed to be filled in with kohl pencil, and her lower lashes looked to be coated with black mascara.

Her cheeks appeared to be brushed with bronzer, her lips with a watermelon-colored gloss.

Bruna’s fans flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to shower the model with compliments and praise for her latest look. While some simply chose to respond with rows of flame emoji, others wrote her lengthier messages.

Some followers were in awe of her beauty.

“You are so beautiful,” posted a fan, punctuating their comment with two heart-eye emoji.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshipped,” said another, including multiple red hearts.

Others were all about her mermaid-esque waves.

“Your hair tho,” shared a social media user, adding three flame emoji.

“Your hair looks amazing,” wrote a fourth person, following up with a heart-eye emoji.

At the time of this writing, the photo garnered over 37,000 likes and received more than 400 comments.

