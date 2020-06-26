Amanda Lee Shows Off Serious Booty Gains In Sizzling Workout Video

Internet fitness model Amanda Lee likely inspired thousands of fans around the world on social media after she shared a sizzling new video of herself working out on Thursday, June 25. The popular bombshell shared the post with her 12 million followers on her Instagram account, and it proved to be a hit just shortly after going live.

The 34-year-old model — who is from Canada — was recorded indoors for the video, seemingly inside of a gym. Amanda switched between a number of workout routines for the promotional video as she broke a sweat and enjoyed a Redline Energy drink. She also emitted a sexy vibe as her fitness session focused on her booty.

Her long blond hair was pulled back into a low-ponytail that cascaded down her back, likely to keep her locks from getting in her way.

She also looked to be wearing a bit of makeup for the video, adding some glam to her athletic appearance. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, filled-in eyebrows, and nude lipstick.

Still, it was her killer curves that stood out the most in the video, as she showcased them with a flattering workout ensemble.

The outfit consisted of a powder blue sports bra that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment did not leave too much to the imagination as it was quite form-fitting on the model, highlighting her busty chest. The top was also designed with a plunging neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage.

Amanda paired the sporty top with a pair of grey leggings that also flaunted her curvy figure. The pants, which were very tight on the model, particularly showed off her bodacious derriere, hips, and toned legs.

She finished the look off with a pair of white athletic sneakers.

The fitness guru did not reveal where she was recorded for the video but mentioned in the post’s caption that it “feels so good” to be at the gym. She also tagged Redline Energy and their CEO’s Instagram handles.

The promotional clip received instant approval from thousands of fans, amassing more than 51,000 views and 8,000 likes since going live just 20 minutes ago. An additional 130 followers also took to the comments section to compliment Amanda on her physique, looks, and ensemble.

“Marvelous,” one social media user commented.

“You look amazing,” a second fan added.

Amanda has taken to social media to share a number of sexy updates lately. On June 11, she wowed fans after rocking a tiny hot pink bikini that again showed off her curvy body, per The Inquisitr.