’90 Day Fiancé’: Brittany Dishes On Relationship With 85-Year-Old Man

Season 2 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way introduced viewers to 27-year-old Brittany, an underground rapper living in Palm Beach, Florida, and her 24-year-old fiancé, Yazan, a devout Muslim man living in Jordan.

While appearing on the show, Brittany revealed that she was previously in a relationship with an 85-year-old man, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

After ending a toxic relationship in her teens, she decided that she would only date men 45 years old and up, and soon found herself in a relationship with an 85-year-old. Brittany told ET’s Melicia Johnson that she met her ex while hanging out with her much older girlfriends in South Beach Florida.

“For some reason, me and this 85-year-old really got along,” she said. “So, we just did stuff together all the time that we both enjoy doing and we just ended up dating. To me, at one point, I just stopped seeing his age and I was just looking at his soul and it was just so amazing, you know? I was just like, ‘Wow, you know, you’re great.'”

Brittany went on to say that she was especially attracted to the way he treated her, and how he would always pay attention to the small details she shared with him. She said the age difference did ultimately break them up, but she had no regrets about the relationship because the experience taught her valuable lessons.

“I learned about business,” she said. “I learned about loving myself more. I learned about being more of a classier woman and having men respect me more, how to have more respect.”

She also acknowledged that while her dating preferences may seem strange to viewers, she doesn’t focus on physical appearances or material things when choosing a partner.

As for her relationship with Yazan, the couple met over video chat through Yazan’s sister, and it was love at first sight. After getting to know each other, Brittany decided to move to Jordan to start a new life with the man she hoped to marry, but things got off to a rough start for the pair.

During his interview with the show’s producers, Yazan expressed his desire to marry Brittany and have her stay at home with their children. It’s also expected that she will convert to Islam, but Brittany believes she is too independent for religion, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Additionally, Yazan’s conservative parents don’t approve of the relationship and refuse to let the couple live together until they’re married. Unfortunately for them, their marriage will inevitably be delayed because Brittany is keeping a major secret that could cause everything to unravel.