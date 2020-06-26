Melissa Riso Puts On A Leggy Display In Sexy Blue Lingerie Set

American model and actress Melissa Riso went online on Thursday and treated her 1.2 million followers to a hot lingerie snap.

In the picture, Melissa could be seen rocking a dark blue lingerie set that allowed her to show off major skin. Her bralette provided fans with a glimpse of cleavage. She teamed the bra with a pair of matching strappy panties that enabled her to put her pert derriere on full display. Melissa completed her attire with a pair of black high-heeled sandals that gave her legs a more elongated look.

For the shoot, she stood against a wall, apparently next to a window. She placed one of her hands on the wall for support, struck a side pose, and lifted one of her legs and bent her knee. The move allowed her to show off her perfect thighs and sculpted calves. She tilted her head, parted her lips, and seductively gazed at the camera.

She applied a full face of makeup to complement her sexy attire. The application seemingly included some foundation, a nude shade of lipstick, brown blush, heavily lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. Melissa wore her raven-colored tresses in soft waves and let her locks fall over her shoulders and back.

In the caption, Melissa informed her fans that her lingerie set was from her favorite brand, Honey Birdette. She also tagged the photography service Studio977 for acknowledgement.

Within less than an hour of posting, the snap garnered more than 3,700 likes. In addition to that, many of Melissa’s ardent followers also took to the comments section and posted about 150 messages in which they praised her amazing booty and sexy legs.

“Happy Thursday, bae. You are looking absolutely beautiful as always! Have a great day,” one of her fans commented not the snap.

“Wow, my beautiful Angel! You look amazing,” another user chimed in, adding multiple hearts and kiss emoji.

“I’m obsessed with you in this lingerie!!!” a third admirer remarked.

“Wow!! That’s what I call luxury lingerie,” a fourth follower wrote.

Aside from Melissa’s regular fans and followers, many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Bethany Giura and Corrie Yee.

Melissa never fails to impress her fans with her sexy snapshots that she posts on the photo-sharing platform almost every week. As The Inquisitr earlier reported, only a day ago, she shared a photo in which she was featured rocking a dark green lace lingerie set, one that allowed her to show off her amazing curves.