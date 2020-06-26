Instagram Model Raquel Benetti Juggles A Soccer Ball In A Tight Dress & Heels

Instagram model Raquel Benetti put her insane soccer freestyle skills on display while also showcasing her fit figure for her latest post. She wore a short body-hugging dress and high heels as she pulled off impressive tricks with a soccer ball.

The 29-year-old shared a throwback clip that, as per Google Translate, she said was one of her first viral videos. Benetti has since become well-known for her soccer prowess and earned the name “The Muse of the Freestylers,” but what made this impressive was her choice of footwear.

The Brazilian tagged the location as Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and she was filmed inside a hangar with a fleet of sports cars. She showcased her abilities in front of one of the cars while she rocked a tight short black dress, and a pair of black high heels. Her long dark hair was worn down for the freestyle clip.

At the start of the video, Benetti dribbled the ball off the ground using her knees. She then bounced the ball back and forth on her feet before kicking her right leg over the ball and continued to juggle it. The former soccer pro kicked the ball in the air and caught it between her thighs. Benetti began juggling the ball again and knocked it up to her head where she bounces it several times before letting it rest there. The model then sat down with the ball resting on her head, and crossed her legs before blowing a kiss to the camera.

In her caption, the Sao Paulo, Brazil native mentioned this video went viral back in 2015, and she had been freestyling for 10 years. She also wrote that a strong faith, and an incredible work ethic were keys to her success

The model uploaded the footage on Thursday for her 1.2 million Instagram followers, and more than 9,000 of them showed their support by tapping the “like” button. Benetti received over 100 comments as fans complimented her moves, and her stunning physique, in both Portuguese and English. Her replies were flooded with fire and soccer ball emoji.

