Cindy Kimberly Goes Topless In New Instagram Pics

Cindy Kimberly showed her support for the Black Lives Movement in late May, but hadn’t shared a social media update since then. She finally broke her silence today with a three-part photo series and went topless for the outdoor photoshoot.

In the first photo, she was photographed with her hands crossed and placed strategically in front of her chest. She closed her eyes and tilted her head to the side, and was seemingly soaking up the rays. The bright sunlight left her skin looking glowing and flawless, although her pose left her face in the shadows.

The sensation wore her hair down in a casual side part, and her dark locks fell on her back. Her glam makeup application appeared to include silver eyeshadow, mascara, a little blush, and bright red lipstick that offered the brightest pop of color. She accessorized with a gold charm necklace and a bracelet on her right wrist.

Behind her was a well-manicured pasture with a couple of black horses inside a white fenced area. Further beyond that was a scenic view with trees and tall mountains. The photo was taken on a sunny day with blue skies and not a cloud to be seen.

And in the second shot, Cindy stood with her left shoulder facing the camera. She effectively censored her chest again with her hands, and looked down with her lips parted in a sultry manner.

The final image was similar, except that the wind blew her hair in the air.

The post has been liked over 481,900 times so far in the first three hours since it went live, and her supporters took to the comments section to send their love.

“Never wanted to be in the countryside more,” declared a supporter.

“Girl everything you post is so good,” gushed a second admirer.

“Disrespectful horse not turning around to admire this art smh,” joked a third devotee.

“Finally my girl posted,” noted another social media user, taking note of her brief absence from the platform, with others also making similar comments.

In addition, Cindy posted another update on May 11 that garnered over 827,600 likes, that time rocking a lingerie set and a fur coat. She posed with a gun, and showed off her fierce side in the two-part series. In the first snap, she stood in front of a red wall and gazed into the distance with the gun in her hand. She gazed directly ahead of herself and parted her lips as she rocked a face full of makeup.