‘Maxim’ Model Bianca Booth Shows Off Killer Curves In Skimpy Bikini

Australian bombshell Bianca Ella Booth sent temperatures soaring on social media after she shared a sexy snapshot on Thursday, June 25. She took to her Instagram account to post the new content for her 1 million followers, and it became a hit shortly after going live.

The 29-year-old Maxim model was photographed outdoors in front of a light-colored wall while she basked in the sun’s rays. Bianca took center stage in the photo as she stood directly in front of the camera, propping her booty out and tugging on her top. She further exuded a sexy-yet-unbothered vibe as she pouted and her eyes were averted from the camera’s lens.

Her long, auburn blond hair was parted in the middle and did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in tousled waves.

Though it was hard to discern as she had sunglasses on, Bianca did not appear to be wearing any makeup in the snapshot, choosing instead to show off her natural beauty.

Despite her good looks, though, it was her enviably famous figure that stood out most in the image, as she flaunted her physique in a skimpy two-piece bathing suit.

She opted for a copper-colored bikini top that tied around her neck and back. The piece did not leave much to the imagination as it was made out of a thin material that tightly hugged the model’s busty assets. The cups also exposed an ample amount of Bianca’s cleavage.

She paired the revealing top with matching bikini bottoms. The bottoms also did not conceal much as they featured a high-rise, skimpy cut that showed off her curvaceous figure, particularly her hips and pert derriere. Meanwhile, the bikini’s side straps drew attention to her chiseled core.

Bianca did not indicate where she was photographed. However, in the post’s caption, she revealed that the swimsuit was designed by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company she is partnered with.

The sizzling snapshot was met with a great deal of enthusiasm and support from fans, garnering more than 20,000 likes since going live just a few hours ago. Over 100 users also headed to the comments section to compliment the model on her beauty, body, and bikini.

“Breathtaking,” one Instagram user commented.

“Perfect,” a second fan added.

“Biggest inspiration ever,” a third individual chimed in.

