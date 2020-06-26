Kylie Jenner Posts Sweet Photo In Red Lamborghini With Stormi

Kylie Jenner posted an endearing image of herself snuggling with her daughter, Stormi, on Instagram this afternoon.

2,808, 989 adoring fans hit the like button within the first hour it was posted.

Kylie was already an internet mega-celebrity prior to giving birth to Stormi in February 2018. Since then, the mother/daughter duo have been virtually inseparable. Photos of the pair are sprinkled throughout Kylie’s social media pages, to the delight of her followers.

In today’s photo, Kylie was perched next to the driver’s seat of a shiny candy-apple red Lamborghini Urus with Stormi on her lap. The car door was open and Kylie sat on the edge of the frame, legs outstretched on the brick-paved driveway. She had both arms wrapped around her little one and gazed down at her. It appears that perhaps Stormi was speaking and Kylie was leaning in to hear her. It is a candid shot – the two didn’t seem to be aware of the camera at that moment.

Both ladies were dressed in black and had their hair pulled back. Kylie wore a stylish, slim cut leather jacket and black pants. Her tiny doppelganger was in a black shirt with the sleeves pushed up, black shorts, and tiny black boots.

The grey bricks of the driveway fell away to an expanse of huge green trees and a white wooden fence in the background. A tiny sliver of cloudy sky peeked out between the leaves.

There was nothing in the post to indicate that Kylie owns the red Lamborghini, but it can be assumed that the luxury sports car belongs to her. According to Business Insider, her impressive car collection is worth millions of dollars. Last year, she posted a YouTube video in which she gave viewers a virtual tour of said collection.

“So, that is all my cars. It’s probably too many cars for a young woman, but I love them and I love cars, so….it is what it is.”

She may covet her expensive vehicles, but the caption on her post – obviously referring to Stormi – is a glimpse at the more tender side of Kylie.

A recent article from The Inquisitr leaked to fans that “out of the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, the 22-year-old likes to ‘spoil the most.'” The report went on to say that, although she and Travis Scott, Stormi’s dad, are no longer romantically linked, Kylie reportedly went all out for Scott for Father’s Day, on behalf of the little girl.