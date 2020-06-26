Cindy Prado Stuns In White Bikini & Unzipped Shorts

Cindy Prado has been sprinkling in a few bikini pics here and there in her recent Instagram feed, and her newest post was one of them. She shared a new, three-part update of herself in a white bikini and a pair of matching unzipped shorts.

In the first picture, the model stood facing the camera with her left leg propped out to the side. She held a drink in her right hand and a ping-pong paddleboard in her other hand. She exuded sultry vibes and parted her lips slightly as she put her toned body on full show.

Cindy white bikini had a classic triangle-style top and thong bottoms, both featuring very thin straps. Her shorts were undone and the waistband was peeled back to reveal her toned abs. The light-colored swimsuit contrasted well against her deep tan, and although she was mostly in the shadows, her skin glowed in the lighting and looked flawless.

Cindy wore her hair down in an off-center part with soft waves throughout, and her makeup application appeared to include light eyeshadow, mascara, and pink lipstick.

She stood in front of a ping-pong table that was placed in the courtyard of a white building. A sliding glass door was visible on the side, as were white stairs and green foliage.

In the second photo, the model opted to show off her silly side, curling her tongue upward and crinkling her nose.

And in the final shot, Cindy was back to being her usual glamorous self and appeared to be getting ready to sip the drink with her eyes closed.

According to the geotag, she was on Captiva Island in Florida.

Her followers rushed to the comments section with a variety of reactions to the snaps.

“You are too hot for the gram,” declared a fan.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped [sic],” raved a second admirer.

“You look beautiful,” expressed a third social media user.

“SEXY QUEEN,” exclaimed another person.

Cindy also posted another set of flirty photos to her page yesterday, that time opting for a white bustier and denim. In the first picture, she faced the camera straight on and propped out her left leg to the side. She played with her hands in front of her midriff and gave a coy look. She rocked a pair of tiny light denim shorts with a frayed hem, and also sported a matching denim jacket with sparkling tassels.