Jon Jones Says ‘Humiliating’ Arrest For Drunk Driving Changed His Life

UFC fighter and Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones opened up about his “humiliating” arrest for drunk driving and how it changed the direction his life was headed in during an appearance on the Wild Ride with Steve-O podcast on Thursday. Jones told Steve-O, formerly of MTV’s Jacka**, that the arrest was one of the lowest points in his life, especially since the bodycam footage was made public.

“It embarrassed me, it reality-checked me,” Jones said. “I’ve never been on camera drunk for the public to see like that. It was humiliating, and somewhat of a bottom for me — and I’m ready to snap it into high gear.”

Jones revealed that the arrest forced him to reflect on his life and assess what changes he needed to make. He told Steve-O that he’s been working to stay sober ever since.

“I do feel good,” said Jones. “My last DWI has done a lot for me. It set me free in so many ways.”

The UFC fighter also revealed that he’s been focusing on disconnecting from the things in his life that led him down a bad path and that the coronavirus pandemic has actually helped him accomplish this. Jones told Steve-O that being forced to stay home, especially on Friday and Saturday nights, has helped him realize that the important things in life aren’t partying. He said that the pandemic has helped him “detach from the nightlife,” and has given him time to focus on his family instead of all the distractions of the outside world.

The pandemic has also brought out Jone’s philanthropic spirit. He’s been working with the C.A.R.E. Project to raise money for communities in New Mexico that have been particularly hard-hit by COVID-19. Jones said he’s “trying to create a life of more substance” and that his volunteer work is helping him accomplish that.

Jones was arrested in March of this year. Jones was found in his vehicle by police officers who had responded to a call about gunshots in the area. When they questioned Jones, they noted that he appeared intoxicated. The officers asked the fighter to submit to a breathalyzer test, which he failed.

Since he had indicated to the officers that he had been driving and planned to drive later that night, the officers arrested Jones for drunk driving. They then searched his car and found a handgun and an open bottle of alcohol.

According to TMZ, Jones was sentenced to house arrest and a year of probation after pleading guilty to DWI.