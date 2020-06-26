Keilah Kang Shows Off Her Hourglass Figure In A Yellow Tube Top And Jeans

American model Keilah Kang went online on Thursday and shared a hot, yet stylish picture of herself on her Instagram page.

In the picture, Keilah could be seen rocking a yellow, strapless smocked tube top that perfectly accentuated her curves and slender waist. The risque top also drew viewers’ attention toward her flawless decolletage while also exposing her taut stomach. Keilah teamed the top with a pair of distressed jeans to pull off a casual look.

She opted for a full face of makeup to keep it glamorous. The application seemingly included some foundation, a dark mauve lipstick, brown eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara, eyeliner, and dark, well-defined eyebrows.

She wore her dark tresses down and let her locks fall over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a few rings and a delicate silver pendant. She also accessorized with a pair of black shades that she wore on her head.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Hermosa Beach, California. The shoot took place outdoors, against the background of some buildings and palm trees. Keilah stood next to her bicycle and held its handlebar. She looked toward the ground to strike a pose.

In the caption, she wrote that she wants to go back to California, indicating that the snap was a throwback one. Within seven hours of posting, the post garnered more than 62,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Keilah’s followers also took to the comments section and shared about 370 messages in which they praised her amazing figure.

“It should be illegal to be this hot! Like how the hell is anyone supposed to compete?” one of her fans commented on the snap, adding a laughing emoji.

“You are just the most stunning human ever! I CAN’T HANDLE IT!!” another user chimed in.

“Looking amazing, Keilah. Sending you lots of hearts and kisses,” a third follower wrote.

“She should be declared Miss Earth for eternity,” a fourth admirer remarked. “There is no substitute for her beauty. Instagram is filled with glamourous, gorgeous women but you are hands down the queen.”

Other users posted words and phrases like “hottest,” “so adorable,” and even “marry me,” to express their admiration for the model.

Keilah often shares her stylish and sexy snapshots on her page to wow her 2.1 million fans. As The Inquisitr previously reported, not too long ago, she took to there page and posted a pic in which she was featured rocking a light blue swimsuit that perfectly hugged her curves.