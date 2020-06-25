Madison Prewett Shows Off Her Fit Physique In A Red And White Bikini

'Bachelor' fan favorite Madison Prewett is partnering up with Shein.

Madison Prewett, a fan favorite from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, took to Instagram on Thursday, June 25 to show off her figure in a stunning snapshot. The 24-year-old flaunted her fit physique in a red and white tie-dye bikini.

Prewett, who appeared to be standing by the pool at her family’s Auburn, Alabama home, looked flawless in the relatively conservative bikini. She showed off her long legs, defined abs, and deep tan as she smiled happily while looking at the camera. The social media star tucked some of her long brown hair back behind her ear while the rest flowed down naturally in loose waves.

Prewett went barefoot, dipping one toe into the blue water beside her. She accessorized with some gold jewelry pieces, including some dangling earrings, two necklaces, as well as a bracelet on one wrist and a couple of rings. She appeared to be wearing only minimal makeup, including some light lipstick and mascara.

The sun shone down on Prewett and lush vegetation and trees were visible in the background.

This particular social media post was done in partnership with Shein. Shein is a popular online women’s clothing store which is frequently advertised by social media models. The purpose of the post was to provide fans with Prewett’s own personal promo code so that they could purchase clothing of their own through the website at a discounted price.

Fans could not get enough of the photo and Prewett’s post racked up over 200,000 like shortly after it was posted. She boasts a total of 1.8 million followers on the platform overall.

Many people took to the comments section to compliment Prewett on her stunning looks as well as her outfit. Others took the time to share with her how much they look up to her.

“Why is every photo you take such perfection?” one person gushed.

“I filled out a boyfriend application. It’s in your DM, highly suggest you taking a quick look at it!!!” one person joked, trying to get Prewett’s attention.

“You’re so classy and are such a role model to young girls,” one more person remarked.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Weber initially became engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss at the end of his season. However, he later broke it off due to the fact that he still had lingering feelings for Prewett. While Prewett and Weber tried to make things work, they eventually decided to go their own separate ways. He is now dating another contestant from his season, Kelley Flanagan.