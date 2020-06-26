‘The Bold Type’ Spoilers: Jane And Scott Get Super Cozy In Crowded Elevator

Katie Stevens’ Jane Sloan is looking to get her groove back in this week’s upcoming episode of The Bold Type, based on a new teaser clip posted to the official Freeform Youtube channel.

The television series follows three women, writer Jane Sloan, played by Stevens, social media director Kat Edison, played by Aisha Dee, and fashion assistant Sutton Brady, played by Fahy, as they navigate life, love, and everything in between while working at Scarlet Magazine.

After spending several years at the magazine, Jane was recently given control of her own vertical and the power to hire a team of writers to work under her. She quickly made the decision to hire Scott Coleman, played by Mat Vairo, and the two have had an interesting relationship ever since. During last week’s episode — titled “Snow Day” — Jane and Scott spent the night trapped together in a small office as they worked to edit a story he had submitted. It’s clear there is a mutual attraction, but they’ve remained professional so far.

In the sneak peek for this week’s episode, Jane and Scott are seen standing in a crowded elevator. As people exited the elevator, the two are forced together and Scott found himself standing directly in front of his new boss with his body leaning into hers. He quickly apologized and corrected his posture, before the two engaged in a bit of small talk about their weekend plans.

In the same episode, viewers will get to see Jane dipping her toe back into the dating pool. After her relationship with Ryan “Pinstripe” Decker (Dan Jeannotte) ended, she spent her time focused on her career and health. She had a double mastectomy along with breast reconstruction surgery, but the healing process has been taking longer than she would like. During the episode, Jane brings a guy back to her apartment but is immediately turned off when he reaches for her breasts during foreplay.

In a recent interview, the actress said Jane’s healing process will be slow but steady, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“I think she gets to the point where she’s like, ‘All right, I am recovering,'” she said. “But then there’s the whole other obstacle about, now that I’m physically healed, how do I emotionally heal? How do I emotionally feel at home in my body, how do I feel comfortable and confident?”

It’s possible that Jane’s relationship with Scott could help her regain her confidence during the upcoming episodes.