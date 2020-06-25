Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Curvy Booty In Colorful Skimpy Bikini By The Pool

Tammy Hembrow heated up her Instagram feed today with a new two-part photo set that she posted a few hours ago. She was photographed in a skimpy, colorful bikini and she showcased her curvy figure in a couple of different poses.

In the first picture, the model stood with her back facing the camera and looked over her right shoulder. She placed her left hand by her waist and left her right hand by her sides, and gave a smoldering look with her lips slightly parted.

Her round booty was hard to miss, and the tiny thong bottoms featured a tropical design in bright rainbow colors. The straps rested high on her hips, and her top had two straps in the back that she tied into bows.

Tammy wore her hair in a couple of braided pigtails, and her loose bangs framed her face. Her makeup application was hard to discern, but her long manicure was on display.

She stood in-between a pool and a white building, and the skies were completely clear. The bright sunlight left the stunner’s hair and skin glowing, and her tan looked flawless.

In the next snap, she stood facing the camera at a diagonal and revealed what her bikini looked like from the front. She seemingly wore her top upside down, and her underboob was on show. Plus, her bottoms featured a tiny piece of fabric, and her muscular abs and curvy hips were visible. She tilted her head to the right and gave a full pout.

The post has been liked over 342,700 times in the past three hours since it went live, and her admirers rushed to the comments section to leave her these messages.

“Whatever you’ve been doing in iso I need to be doing too bc d*mn,” raved a follower.

“Seriously, booty goals!!!” exclaimed a second fan.

“Where is this suit from? So hot,” gushed a curious supporter.

“I think I’m doing well until I see her pics,” joked a fourth social media user.

And on June 17, Tammy tantalized her fans with another photo set, that time rocking a pink workout ensemble. In the first image, she sat in the corner of a white room with her knees spread apart. She propped her elbows on her legs and gazed to her left with a coy expression. Her light-toned long sports bra had a high neckline and a tight fit, and her matching leggings had a high-waisted cut. She accessorized with a white headband.