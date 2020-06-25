‘Siesta Key’ Star Alyssa Salerno Shares Newborn Photos Of Daughter Alessi

The new mom shares adorable photos of her first baby with boyfriend Alex Kompothecras.

Siesta Key star Alyssa Salerno shared gorgeous new photos of her newborn daughter, Alessi, to Instagram. Two weeks after she welcomed her first child with boyfriend Alex Kompothecras, the Florida salon owner gave fans an adorable update on her social media page.

In a sweet slideshow, Alyssa shared a flower-filled photo of Alessi sleeping peacefully on a tree swing prop. The baby girl was wearing an adorable ivory outfit and a matching headband with a flower on it as she snoozed amid a background of pink and white roses.

A second photo showed a close-up of Alessi as she rested her chin in her hands, and a third snap showed her all bundled up and wearing a white knit cap. Three more pics featured the baby girl sweetly posing in a variety of adorable headbands atop her thick dark hair, and she even appeared to be smiling in her sleep in one of them.

In the caption to the post, Alyssa wrote that she can’t believe her baby is already two weeks old. She also thanked the South Florida photographer who took the gorgeous portraits of Alessi.

In comments to the post, fans reacted to the picture-perfect photos of the baby, with some calling the Instagram share “cuteness overload.”

“Omggggg she’s the prettiest little thing!!! She has her mamas eyes,” one fan wrote.

“Omg that hair, adorable,” another wrote.

“What a perfect little angel,” a third fan added.

“Literally the CUTEST baby ever,” another follower wrote.

The new photos are the first pics of the baby that Alyssa has posted since she shared photos from the hospital nearly two weeks ago. The proud mama has posted some baby photos to her Instagram story, including a video of baby Alessi getting her hair washed.

The sweet baby photos come amid a difficult time for Alyssa and her boyfriend. Last week, Alex was fired from MTV’s Siesta Key for his alleged past racially insensitive social media behavior. The network also announced that they will limit Alex’s presence in the reality show’s already-filmed episodes.

New mom Alyssa will still be seen on Siesta Key as a storyline about Alex cheating on her is one of the main arcs for the remainder of the third season. A promo for an upcoming episode of the MTV reality show featured Alyssa telling her parents she was pregnant and her mother was shown bursting into tears over the news.