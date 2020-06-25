Jade Roper Shares An Adorable Bathtub Photo Alongside Her Daughter

Jade Roper and her daughter Emmy enjoyed a bubble bath together.

Bachelor in Paradise alum Jade Roper took to Instagram on Thursday, June 25 to share an adorable photo of herself and her young daughter Emmy. In the photo, the mother and daughter duo were enjoying a bubble bath.

The pair lounged in a large white bathtub, water filling it nearly to the top. Jade leaned back on the side of the tub, a white towel on top of her head as she smiled at her daughter. She appeared to be makeup free. Emmy who is 2 years old, seemed to be enjoying herself, her blond hair tied back in a small bun as she played in the bubbles.

Jade posted the photo in partnership with the beauty brand Ivory with the intention of promoting the company’s newest product, their moisturizing body wash. Two bottles of the product could be seen sitting on the ledge of the tub.

In her caption, Jade noted that she has really been enjoying getting to spend extra quality time with her daughter while in quarantine. She also explained that she particularly likes this new product by Ivory because it is especially for sensitive skin and does not contain harsh chemicals that can cause allergic reactions. She concluded her caption by informing her followers that they could purchase the product for themselves by clicking the link in her bio.

Jade’s photo racked up more than 20,000 likes in no time. She boasts 1.3 million followers on the platform overall. Many people took to the comments section to compliment her on the sweet photo. Others praised Jade for making one-on-one bonding time with Emmy a priority. Others reminded her to be sure to soak up every moment with her daughter during this stage of life as Emmy won’t stay this little forever.

“So important to make special individual time and bonus points for it being something fun and relaxing,” one person wrote.

“I love baths with my little one too she and I took one last night. Good bonding time,” another person commented.

“Aww man I have tub envy,” joked another person, referencing Jade’s spacious and luxurious looking bathtub.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jade and her husband Tanner Tolbert met and fell in love during Bachelor in Paradise. He was originally a contestant on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette and she was originally a contestant on Chris Soules season of The Bachelor. In addition to Emmy, the pair also share a son named Brooks. They are expecting a third child.