Tiffany Toth Rocks Her Amazing Physique In Nude Crop Top And Leggings

American Playboy model Tiffany Toth showed off her amazing figure to her 1.4 million Instagram fans on Thursday.

In the snap, Tiffany could be seen rocking a nude crop top made up of ribbed fabric. It featured a low-cut neckline that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her cleavage. The tiny ensemble also drew viewers’ attention toward her bare midsection.

Tiffany teamed the top with a pair of matching leggings that accentuated her well-toned legs. She finished off her sporty ensemble with pink-and-white sneakers.

She opted for minimal makeup in keeping with her style and the daytime photoshoot. It looked like she wore a little foundation, dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, wore a light pink lipstick, applied a thin coat of mascara, and seemingly finished off her makeup with defined eyebrows.

She swept her blond tresses to one side and let her wavy locks cascade over her shoulder. In terms of jewelry, she only opted for a pair of delicate silver stud earrings and a silver ring. The stunner also wore a nude hair tie in one of her wrists.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in Orange County, California. The shoot, comprising two snaps, took place outdoors and Tiffany sat on a wooden bench to pose.

In the first image, Tiffany folded one of her legs and left the other one hanging down the bench. She held her hair, slightly lifted her chin, looked at the camera, and flashed her beautiful smile.

In these second pic, which was an up-close one, she tilted her head, smiled softly and looked toward the lens.

In the caption, Tiffany implied that one should always be themselves and should never try to change for society’s approval.

She also informed her fans that her ensemble was from the online clothing retailer, Stylish AF Fitness.

Within seven hours of going live, the snap amassed more than 9,000 likes. In addition, many of her followers took to the comments section and posted about 200 messages to praise Tiffany’s amazing figure and beautiful facial features.

“So pretty. I really like your eyes,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You look so beautiful, my princess,” another user chimed in.

“You always look amazing. My heart starts beating faster when I look at your pics,” a third admirer remarked.

“What a classy lady. Have a great day,” a fourth follower wrote.

Aside from her regular followers, many of her fellow models also liked the photo to show appreciation and support. including Kennedy Summers, Jessica Killings, Elizabeth Smith, and Tina Louise.