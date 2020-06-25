Haley Kalil Rocks Red Two-Piece, Reminds Fans How ‘Normal’ Bodies Look In Playful Video

Haley Kalil took to Instagram on Thursday evening to give fans a reminder of how “normal bodies” look. In a lighthearted video and two photos, the model sported a red bikini as she danced while flexing and relaxing her abdomen. In the caption, Haley spoke about the way bodies “squish and wrinkle” and reminded fans that humans are “beautifully imperfect.”

The post showed Haley sitting on a couch on what looked to be a covered patio. Behind her, a yard filled with green trees could be seen. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays poured into the patio and cast shadows on Haley’s toned muscles. She looked as sexy as ever in her skimpy two-piece.

Haley’s bikini included a plain red, tight-fitting top with a plunging neckline that barely contained her chest. The model’s ample cleavage squeezed out of the center.

Haley’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and a red U-shaped thong with pink strings. The front of the bikini remained low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides tied up high above her hips and emphasized her curvy shape. Her long, lean legs were perfectly framed in the bottom.

Haley accessorized her outfit with a red and white star-patterned bandana wrapped around her head. She appeared to be sporting subtle makeup, including what looked to be blush, highlighter, and a nude lipstick. Haley’s long, brunette hair fell down her shoulders in messy waves.

The video showed Haley sitting up with her back arched as she twisted her body to the beat of a song in the background. She flexed her ab muscles as she moved. Then, she leaned back and hunched over, allowing her stomach to relax. She smiled and giggled as she patted her stomach and asked people to normalize the way bodies roll.

Haley also included photos which showed her abs flexed and relaxed. In the first image, she kept her back arched and tummy tight as she raised her hands to her cheeks. She stuck her tongue out playfully and looked off-camera. In the second image, she leaned back once more, slouching forward in a way that caused her cleavage to spill out. She leaned her head back and smiled.

Haley’s post garnered more than 6,700 likes and just over 200 comments in under an hour as fans praised her honesty and killer physique.

“I literally adore you so much you gorgeous girl inside and out!!!” one fan said.

“A total flame with a rockin’ bod,” another user added with flame emoji.

This wasn’t the only “real” post that Haley shared in recent days. Last week, the beauty shared a series of un-staged vacation photos in various bikinis, which her followers loved.