‘The Bold Type’ Spoilers: Richard And Sutton Bond Over Pregnancy Before Possible Disaster

Newlyweds Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy) and Richard Hunter (Samuel Page) are getting ready to become parents on this week’s upcoming episode of The Bold Type, based on a new teaser clip posted to the official Freeform Youtube channel.

The television series follows three best friends, writer Jane Sloan, played by Katie Stevens, social media director Kat Edison, played by Aisha Dee, and fashion assistant Sutton Brady, played by Fahy, as they navigate life and love while working at Scarlet Magazine. During the pilot episode, viewers were also introduced to Page’s Richard Hunter, an in-house attorney for Scarlet’s publishing company. Throughout the series, Sutton and Richard have been in a romantic relationship, which has faced multiple challenges because of their age difference and the fact that they also work together. The couple got married in Season 4, and later found out that Sutton was pregnant with their first child.

In the sneak peek for this week’s episode, Richard gifts Sutton a baby book with little baseballs, and the couple is seen bonding over the excitement of becoming parents.

“We won’t find out the sex for a while, you know?” Sutton teased, referring to the sports decorations.

“I know, I know,” Richard responded. “But boy, girl, nonbinary, they will be required to love the Yankees.”

Sutton then opens the book, revealing a page dedicated to the baby’s first ultrasound photo. Richard quickly chimed in, reminding her that they’ll have the opportunity to fill in that photo today after their appointment with the obstetrician.

In a separate promotional clip for the upcoming episode, Richard and Sutton are seen together at the doctor’s office. As the doctor examines Sutton, she gets a worrisome look on her face. The couple is later seen in a tense exchange, with Sutton crying and apologizing to Richard, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

It’s unclear why the fashion assistant in tears during the episode, but fans suspect she may have had a miscarriage or a false positive on her pregnancy test.

“Honestly it will be sad if she’s not actually pregnant or she has a miscarriage, but I do feel like she’s not ready for a baby right now,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“I am not ready for this ep from the promo I sense she has a miscarriage,” another commented.

Elsewhere, Jane and Kat are dealing with their own issues. After undergoing a double mastectomy and getting breast implants, Jane is still struggling to adjust to her new body. Meanwhile, Kat is trying to figure out her life after losing her job at the magazine.