Jenna Marbles Says She’s Leaving YouTube, Apologizes For Insensitive Videos And ‘Internal Misogyny’

YouTuber Jenna Marbles said she is taking a break from YouTube, offering a heartfelt apology for past videos that she now sees to be insensitive and offensive.

The popular social media figure posted a video on Thursday announcing her plans to take a break from YouTube and explaining why she had been removing much of her old content. Jenna said that she would be leaving her channel, though it was not clear if the break would be permanent.

She mentioned that some people had been asking her to address past content, and was bothered by some of her fans who painted her as “unproblematic” at a time when many on social media and elsewhere are addressing topics like racism, misogyny, and other “toxic” issues. Jenna told fans that she was open to any criticism and wanted to address her own issues.

“First and foremost, I want everyone to know that I’ve always been a two way street, and anytime you criticize me and tell me that you’d like me to do better or do something differently, that I always try to do that,” she said.

Jenna went on to say that she always tried to make fun and inclusive content, but came to realize that a number of her videos — especially earlier ones — had a tone she is no longer proud of. She pointed to specifically to videos she now sees as demeaning to women, saying that she had some “internal misogyny.”

She mentioned that initially wanted to keep up the content she now sees as problematic, showing how much she has grown as a person, but realizes that many people can still view those videos out of context and be offended by them.

Jenna had been setting many of those old videos to private, apologizing to any fans who might feel nostalgic for the older work but saying she no longer wants to put “negative things into the world.” The video concluded with Jenna telling viewers that she would be leaving her channel.

The video comes amid larger efforts to address problematic content and behavior on social media and across a number of industries. Other YouTube stars have also addressed some of their own behavior in the past, apologizing for videos that contained insensitive content.

if jenna marbles is sad i am sad — Luke Cutforth (@LukeCutforth) June 25, 2020

@Jenna_Marbles love you. you’re an incredible person. — chris melberger (@chrismelberger) June 25, 2020

The video led to an outpouring of support for Jenna, with many taking to Twitter to leave encouraging messages. Others encouraged her to continue working on YouTube, saying that her voice is needed.