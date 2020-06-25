Carly Waddell And Evan Bass Say They Won’t Be Having Any More Children, Noting It Would Cause Their ‘Downfall’

'Bachelor in Paradise' alum's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass say they are done after two kids.

Bachelor in Paradise alums Carly Waddell and Evan Bass recently opened up candidly regarding their future family plans. The pair have both agreed that now that they have two children, they are done expanding their family. In fact, they think a third child would put too much strain on their relationship, according to US Weekly.

The pair shared this information during the Thursday, June 25, Mommies Tell All podcast episode. This podcast is hosted by Waddell and her friend and fellow Bachelor in Paradise alum Jade Roper. Waddell joked that despite what some might say, she does not feel she can handle any more children because she is exhausted with just two. Her and her husband are currently parents to 2 year old Isabella and 7 month old Charlie.

“The other day when I was talking to this card reader, she read my cards, like, five times and she said twice that we were gonna have another baby. I don’t think that we should because I’m tired,” she said.

Bass chimed in with his thoughts on the matter.

“I don’t think we’d make it if we had another,” he said.

While Waddell noted that this was a rather harsh way of putting it, she seemed to agree that the stress of another child would put them over the edge.

“We would make it for a little while longer, but … they would probably lead to different paths,” Bass went on, again expressing his opinion that child number three would likely ultimately lead to the “downfall” of he and Waddell’s relationship.

Even though the pair are not looking to welcome any more children into their lives, they made it clear that they are very grateful for the children they do have and that they do view kids as a blessing.

In recent months, Waddell and Bass have discussed the fact that he has considered getting a vasectomy in an effort to ensure they don’t have any surprises. However, Waddell revealed on Thursday that the procedure “never actually happened” yet. She previously stated that they both felt a vasectomy was necessary because they had taken their chances twice before and she ended up getting pregnant on both occasions.

Bass also has three other children from a previous relationship.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Waddell and Bass spoke out about their family plans once before after they had welcomed their daughter Bella. They made it clear that they would likely only be interested in welcoming one more child into their lives.