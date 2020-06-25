‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Renewed For Season Four, To Continue Without Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi

MTV has decided to move forward with another season of its hit reality series Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Deadline exclusively reported earlier today.

While Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has publically said she would be exiting the series — a bombshell that was addressed in the recent season three finale — it seems the cable network feels the show can do just fine without her.

In the June 18 episode, Polizzi revealed that she would no longer be part of the show during Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeria’s wedding, which was filmed in November 2019. It was an explosive episode all-around, with lots of drama and intense moments between the long-time cast members.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, several cast members took to Twitter to announce whether or not they would be continuing with the show. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino said he would be sticking around, as did Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino, and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio.

There is no word yet on whether or not Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Deena Cortese will return.

As for the girls, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley tweeted that she was done with the show if Polizzi was out, but her exit has not been officially confirmed.n

On social media, fans seemed divided on whether or not they will continue to watch the series without Polizzi. A few have said they would stick around without her, but not without Farley, while fans of Pivarnick did not mind either way, so long as the newlywed stuck around.

Some long-time Jersey Shore viewers are hoping that if Magro leaves, then Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola might come back to the franchise.

I am way to ride or die to see you leave… if you’re done, I’m done. There’s no Jwoww without my Snooki ???? https://t.co/iA0bRT97rW — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) June 18, 2020

MTV’s renewal decision is not too surprising considering that the recent June 18 finale episode achieved the highest ratings for the series since November 2018. According to Deadline, it brought in a 1.11 in the coveted 18-49 demographic for live and same-day viewing.

“Ranking as the #1 cable series across all key demos in its time period, Season 3 of ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ was up +9% from Season 2 among persons 18-34 (0.84 vs. 0.77 L+SD rating).”

Additionally, the series has seen marked improvements in later-day viewing.

“After three days of playback, the Season 3 finale’s viewership grew +56% to 1.7 million,” said the outlet.

Not only has the Jersey Shore revival series succeeded in increasing its ratings from one season to the next, but it is also one of MTV’s top-performing reality series for people between 18-34, coming in just behind The Challenge: Total Madness.

Now that the third season has wrapped, fans will be able to keep up with cast members DelVecchio and Guadagnino with their shows Double Shot at Love, which airs at 8 p.m. Eastern, followed by Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny at 9 p.m.