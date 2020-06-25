Instagram Model Jocelyn Chew Flaunts Her Curves In Revealing Swimsuit For Latest Update

Model Jocelyn Chew put her killer curves on display in a sultry snap for her latest Instagram upload. She posed in a picturesque location while wearing a revealing one-piece swimsuit that gave fans a glimpse of her assets and toned body.

The Canadian-born model has been sharing several behind-the-scenes looks while on location for recent photo shoots, and continued the trend for this snap in a stunning locale. Chew sat on the edge of an infinity pool which was surrounded by shrubbery, and hilltops were visible in the background. The sky was illuminated in multiple colors and was reflected in the water.

Chew was photographed from the side as the sat on the edge of the pool with her feet in the water. This gave a perfect profile view of the model’s flawless features. She leaned back and arched her body while putting her arms on the stone that surrounded the pool. Her long brown hair appeared wet and was slicked back for the shot as she gazed off-camera, and sat in a small puddle.

The 28-year-old rocked an eye-catching orange bathing suit that had a halter top with a plunging neckline, and was backless. Her bottoms had a thin strap that ran up to the middle of the suit. Chew had her legs crossed, and the side view of the photo helped showcase her cleavage and sideboob. She sported bracelets on her right wrist and several necklaces to complete the ensemble. In her caption, Chew asked fans to guess the location of this shoot and added a “look” emoji.

Many of the model’s 543,000 Instagram followers took notice of the spicy sunset snap, and more than 14,000 of them found their way to the “like” button in just over four hours after it was posted. The one-time The Face contestant had over 100 comments in quick order. Her replies were littered with fire and heart-eye emoji. Multiple members of the modelling industry, including Steph Rayner and Irish Sarah, left those emoji in the comment section. Several followers tried to guess where the picture was taken.

“I’ll have what she had this quarantine,” Instagram model Jessica Serfaty wrote.

“Damn show them how you really feel,” model Denise Shaefer commented.

“Are you kidding me!!!” one fan replied.

“Girl you look incredible,” another responded while adding two fire emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Chew flaunted her insanely fit body in another orange swimsuit earlier this week. She posed in a copper-colored bikini while holding a kitten for a post that garnered over 22,000 likes.