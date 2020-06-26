Kate Bock Flaunts Fit Figure In Bra & Legging Combo

Kate Bock’s most recent selfie has her longing for her a workout. The model added a sizzling photo to her feed last night, and it hasn’t taken long for her fans to flood it with love.

The hot new photo captured Kate in her home gym in the garage. In her caption, she told fans that she has been enjoying her time in the Hamptons but noted that she has been missing her home workout sessions. The well-lit photo showed the Sports Illustrated model posed in the middle of the frame. The garage had plenty of lighting, thanks to several windows around the space. In front of Kate were a few rolled workout mats and medicine balls, and at her back was a treadmill and black SUV.

Kate stood in the center of the frame and placed her right hand near her thigh. She was holding a water bottle in her hand to ensure she would stay well hydrated during her gym time. Kate used the opposite arm to snap a photo and looked down at her camera to ensure she captured the perfect angle.

She sported an all-black outfit that hugged her slim figure in all the right ways. On her upper half, she rocked a tight black bra that had thick straps. The garment allowed the model to show off her taut tummy, trim abs, and toned arms. She paired the bra with a tight pair of black leggings that featured a high waistband that covered her navel. She added a small amount of jewelry to the ensemble with a gold necklace and bracelet to match.

Kate styled her long, blond tresses down and straight, and her hair fell over her shoulder and back. She appeared to be makeup-free in the image and she put her blemish-free complexion on display.

The photo has already earned the girlfriend of Kevin Love plenty of attention from her massive fan base. Over 14,000 social media users double-tapped the photo while an additional 80 fans left compliments for the model. Some social media users commented on Kate’s incredible figure, and a few others let her know that they are big fans. Several other Instagrammers couldn’t find the right words and used emoji instead.

“So proud of you, dedicated athlete, inspirational and kind. Proud of Kevin too for all he does. You both are the real deal,” one follower commented with a few red hearts.

“Miss seeing you on a more regular basis…you brought so much fun, creativity, and so much of yourself while in quarantine. Thanks again!” a second Instagrammer added.

“You look elegantly beautiful,” another commented.