‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Friday: Cassie Gets A Big Win

The Young and the Restless preview for Friday, June 26 teases a Daytime Emmy Winning performance from July 19, 1999. Cassie Newman actress Camryn Grimes took home the statue for her work in this episode at age 10, making her the youngest ever to win the trophy for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series. Sharon and Nick win custody of Cassie after her impassioned plea. Elsewhere, Cole romances Ashley while Neil helps Victor at Newman Enterprises.

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) won custody of Cassie (Camryn Grimes), according to SheKnows Soaps. Sharon and Nick desperately wanted to keep Cassie with them as a family, and they were nervous ahead of the judge’s decision. It did not look like the judge would rule in their favor. However, Cassie also loved having a mommy and a daddy, so she insisted on speaking in front of the court to plead her own case. Cassie’s heartfelt speech moved the judge, and Sharon ended up getting custody of her daughter — at least for then. It was a moving moment that changed things forever for one family in Genoa City. They arrived home to a wonderfully decorated house in time to enjoy a party with ice cream sundaes.

Elsewhere, Cole (J. Eddie Peck) romanced Ashley (Eileen Davidson). The newlyweds enjoyed some blissful time together with a late morning in bed, basking in the glow of their love. They ordered breakfast in their room, and then they shared fantasy vacation ideas. Everything was terrific, but then Ashley went over some work papers while Cole took a shower, and she realized that Jack (Peter Bergman) and Brad (Don Diamont) went way too far with things, and that put a damper on her enjoyment.

Finally, Neil (Kristoff St. John) helped Victor (Eric Braeden) protect Newman Enterprises. Victor realized that Brad and Jack were up to something, and he could tell they were gunning for his company. Victor sensed something was off with the last board meeting, especially when Jack gave up one of his pet projects so quickly. While Victor tried to figure out how to do damage control, he sent Neil to tell Jill (Jess Walton) to cancel any travel plans she might have. Neil ended up catching Jill drinking on the job, and he confronted her about the situation. Although Jill denied it, Neil ended up finding her glass of booze after she left because she said she didn’t need a lecture on how to do her job.