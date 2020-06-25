Bella Thorne Stuns In An Orange Cut-Out Swimsuit: ‘Wanna Go For A Swim?’

Bella Thorne took to Instagram on Thursday, June 25 to share a two-picture Instagram slideshow of herself rocking an orange-themed look, complete with a one-shoulder swimsuit that showed off a lot of skin. The Infamous actor posed for a mirror selfie in the sizzling snaps, which ensured that she captured the entire ensemble in the photos.

The bathing suit featured multiple cut-outs, including a horizontal one underneath Bella’s bust, which showcased her underboob. Another cut-out appeared on the side of the bottom half of the swimwear, flaunting her hip, emphasizing her hourglass figure. Her toned midriff was on full display as well.

As for her jewelry, Bella wore multiple silver rings on her fingers, as well as her ever-present watches.

She wore her ginger-colored hair up in two pigtails, one on either side of her head. One was fastened with an orange bow, while the other was tied with a pink hair tie. She let two strands fall down, framing her face.

In keeping with the colorful theme, her nails were lacquered with orange and yellow polish.

Her makeup was done in a similar vein, with her eyes played up in sunset hues in particular.

As evidenced by the second image in the two-part series, in which Bella’s eyes are downcast, her 23.2 million followers caught a glimpse of the actor’s bold eye makeup. She seemed to wear an orange shimmer on her lids. It looked as if she wore two swipes of brightly-colored orange and yellow eyeliner, going for a graphic look. The liner winged out, creating a cat-eye appearance.

Her lashes seemed to be coated with black mascara, and they fanned out and curled upwards. Her waterline appeared to be filled in with pencil, with burnt-orange shadow underneath her lower lashes.

She completed the look with a bold, raspberry-colored lip.

In the comments section of the post, Bella’s followers were quick to leave her messages filled with admiration.

“Okay but like my god what I would do to look like this!!!!” a fan exclaimed, including two heart-eye emoji.

Others thought her hairstyle was reminiscent of Margot Robbie’s as Harley Quinn.

“Harley Quinn vibes!!!!” they posted.

Others too loved the beauty products she used.

“THE MAKEUP TOO,” declared another follower, adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment.

Many were in awe of her overall look.

“Literally queen,” shared a fourth person, punctuating their comment with red and orange hearts.

At the time of this writing, the two-photo set racked up close to 700,000 likes and over 3,000 comments.