Sharon Stone Says She’s Having A ‘Hard Time’ With Ex Steve Bing’s Death, Discusses COVID-19 Fears

The actress said that the movie producer didn't always make good decisions.

Sharon Stone is mourning the loss of her ex, Steve Bing. In an interview with Extra, the actress said she had difficulty dealing with Bing’s death by suicide on June 22.

“This is really hard. I had a really hard time with it. He’s a complicated person who I didn’t think always made good decisions … It’s a tough one. It’s a very tough one,” she said.

Stone and Bing were romantically linked in the early 1990s, before his famed marriage with Elizabeth Hurley that led to the birth of their son, Damian Hurley. Bing apparently jumped from the balcony of his apartment on the 27th floor in Los Angeles, according to The New York Times. He was best known for his work as a writer and producer in Hollywood, including on the film Get Carter, which starred Sylvester Stallone. In addition to his work in Hollywood, Bing was also close friends with the Clintons and donated $10 million to the Clinton Foundation.

Following Bing’s death, Bill Clinton posted a message mourning his loss on Twitter.

“I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in,” Clinton wrote.

The former president’s message joined Stone’s, as well as messages from Hurley and her son that offered remembrances of Bing.

Elsewhere in the interview, Stone also discussed her worries about the coronavirus pandemic that is currently plaguing the nation. Stone said that she had had two tests for the virus done a week apart. She ran a fever for roughly four days and was self-quarantining during that time. When the results came back, they were negative.

Even as she expressed concerns about the virus, Stone also advocated for a local charity that she said was helping people through the crisis. She asked people to give money to Project Angel Food, which is delivering food to people in need across Los Angeles who are unable to get what they need because of the pandemic.

She said that she would be taking part in a two-hour telethon on Saturday to raise money for the organization.

“I have worked in those kitchens. And it is great to be on the lines and it’s great if you can give,” she said during the interview.

Project Angel Food has also been aided by the support of other celebrities like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been volunteering with the charity to deliver meals.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.