‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lani Gets A Surprise Visitor, Ben Worries About Claire

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, June 26, 2020 reveal that the week will end with some big drama and a wedding.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will kick off their wedding day. However, the day won’t be without some big surprises. Fans know that a mystery person has been spying on Lani this week as she prepares to walk down the aisle.

On Friday, Lani will finally see who has been keeping tabs on her when she gets a surprise visitor. Rumors are flying that the visit may come from none other than Lani’s best friend, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk). Fans know that Lani helped Kristen escape from Salem and leave the country in order to reunite with her baby girl, Rachel Isabella, and flea from the attempted murder charges looming over her after she stabbed Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) in the chest.

Now Kristen could be back in order to watch Lani get her happy ending with Eli. However, it could be a very dangerous decision. If the police see her she may be taken immediately into custody and separated from her little girl. Of course, her baby daddy Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) would likely love to see his daughter and the love of his life if she were to come home to Salem.

Meanwhile, Eli will also be with his best friend Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) before the ceremony. The two men have been through a lot together, and Rafe will be proud to be standing at Eli’s side as his best man during the wedding.

Rafe has been going through a lot of personal conflict after losing custody of his would-be adopted son David. He’s been heartbroken, and also worried about his sister, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), but he’s putting all of that aside to celebrate with Eli and Lani on their special day.

Elsewhere in Salem, Gabi will be waiting to hear her fate. She’s been accused of poisoning Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi), but she has proclaimed her innocence throughout the investigation.

Dr. Rolf (William Utay) has also confessed to setting up Gabi to make it look like she was going to do the same thing to Jake Lambert (Brandon Barash), the man she believes is her presumed dead husband, Stefan DiMera.

Finally, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will have some major concerns after his girlfriend Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) asks Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) to the be maid of honor at their wedding.