Danielley Ayala Flaunts Cleavage In Tiny Black Bikini

Danielley Ayala’s sexy bathroom selfie is earning her plenty of attention from her 3.9 million followers for more reasons than one. The photo was added to her page a few hours ago, and it marked her second bikini post in as many days. The racy photo can be viewed here.

The shot was snapped in a modern bathroom, but Danielley did not specifically tag her location. Sunlight from the windows spilled over her figure, and outside of the window were rocks, a lush green tree, and a statue. The space at her back had a massive glass shower with a few different heads. The entire bathroom was lined with dark tiles that gave the bathroom a modern vibe.

Danielley posed in profile in front of a sink that was decorated with stainless steel fixtures. She held her cell phone in her hand and covered her left eye with her pink-rimmed case. She used the opposite hand to run her fingers through her silky tresses. The social media star sizzled in a tiny black bikini that highlighted her curves.

The top of the swimsuit had tiny cups that hardly contained her abundant cleavage, which came spilling out of the middle and sides. It had a halterneck style that tied around her neck with a pair of thin strings. The bottom of the piece looked like it was tight around her ribs.

The suit’s bottoms had floss-like sides that were tied around her hips in bows. The front pieces were decorated with clear clasps, and it had a low-dipping front that showcased her taut tummy and tiny midsection.

Danielley did not add any accessories to her outfit and ensured that all eyes were glued to her figure. She styled her long, dark locks with a middle part, and her mane cascaded down her back.

The model appeared to be wearing a beautiful application of makeup that brought out all of her striking features. It looked like she wore defined brows that matched her tresses, and she brushed her cheeks with a light blush.

Danielley’s update has attracted plenty of attention from fans so far. Over 152,000 followers have clicked the “like” button, while another 1,600 left comments.

“You’re always such an amazing, beautiful, and sexy woman also you look amazing in that bikini,” one follower commented.

“If you were a mineral you would be a diamond because you are beautiful, valuable and you are not everywhere,” a second social media user wrote.

“OMG bikini babe!” a third exclaimed alongside a few flame emoji.