Krissy Cela Sizzles In A Black-And-White Bikini On The Beach

In her latest Instagram update, fitness trainer Krissy Cela swapped out her normal activewear for a bikini and tantalized her 2.2 million Instagram followers with a smoking-hot bikini snap. Krissy didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified her location, but she had a white towel spread out on some pristine sand and appeared to be on a beach. Tall grass was visible in the background, and the sky above was a gorgeous shade of blue. The sun shone down on her bronzed skin, and illuminated her sculpted figure.

Krissy rocked a black-and-white printed bikini with an abstract dot print. The bikini top showed off a tantalizing hint of cleavage, and had thick straps that stretched over her shoulders as well as a thin strap going across her chest to connect the cups.

Krissy paired the bikini top with matching bikini bottoms that had high-cut sides. The thin straps on either side stretched over her hips, settling at her natural waist. The style accentuated her hourglass figure and emphasized her curvaceous hips. The bikini exposed plenty of her chiselled stomach as well as her sculpted arms and legs.

Krissy kneeled on the towel underneath her body and allowed her brunette locks to blow in the wind. She didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup, if any at all, and her natural beauty shone through in the snap.

Krissy placed one hand on the towel between her legs, and used the other to pull some of her hair away from her face. She had a soft smile on her face and looked serene and calm.

Krissy paired the sizzling snap with a caption that shared how she was taking some time for herself to recharge and step away from work for the day, and she encouraged her followers to do the same when they needed it.

Her fans loved the sexy post, and it racked up over 73,800 likes within four hours as well as 516 comments from her eager fans.

“You deserve it girl!!” one fan commented, referring to her honest caption.

“HOW ARE YOU REAL?!” another follower wrote, captivated by Krissy’s toned figure.

“You deserve a day off! Also WOW GOALS,” a third fan remarked.

“You look sooo amazing,” another follower added, followed by a trio of heart emoji.

Krissy frequently inspires her followers with short videos that deliver a few exercise ideas and fitness motivation. Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a pair of skintight purple shorts and a matching sports bra for a short workout.