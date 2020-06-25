Holly Barker Slays In A Plunging Pink Bathing Suit While Posing Seductively For The Camera

Holly Barker let it all hang out in a racy ensemble for her most recent Instagram post on Thursday morning. The stunning model flashed her curves while telling her fans in the caption of the photo that optimism leads to power.

In the sexy snap, Holly looked hotter than ever as she rocked a pale pink bathing suit. The garment boasted thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. The swimwear also featured a plunging neckline that barely covered her massive cleavage.

The suit fit tightly around her tiny waist and was cut high on her curvy hips. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the pic. She accessorized the style with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

Holly posed with her knees in the sand for the photo. She arched her back and looked away from the camera as she placed one hand on her foot and the other on her thigh.

Holly wore her long, blond hair pushed back off of her forehead. She styled the golden locks in loose curls that cascaded down her back and lightly brushed the top of her shoulder.

She also opted for a stunning makeup look. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her bronzed skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete her face with light pink gloss on her plump pout.

Holly’s 897,000-plus followers went wild for the snap, clicking the like button more than 4,700 times within the first five hours after it was uploaded to her account. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 360 messages.

“This is so beautiful babe,” one follower stated.

“Gorgeous,” declared another.

“You are looking beautiful, Holly,” a third social media user gushed.

“This picture may be one of your best ever! A very beautiful statuesque pose. Beautiful lighting, location and concept!” a fourth person wrote.

The model appears to have no qualms about showing some skin in her photos. She’s been known to rock racy bathing suits, sexy lingerie, and tight workout gear in many of her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she sported a tiny black and neon green bathing suit. That pic has raked in more than 10,000 likes and over 400 comments to date.