Instagram Model Toochi Kash Shows Serious Cleavage In See-Through Bikini

Model Toochi Kash put her curvaceous figure on full display for her latest NSFW Instagram update. For the post, she sported a tiny mesh bikini that was see-through and offered fans a view of her assets and toned midsection.

Toochi – who is known for her appearances in Playboy, FHM and Maxim – tested the limits of the social media platform’s community guidelines with her scintillating snap. She sat on a white chair and struck a suggestive pose while flaunting her ridiculous curves.

The 31-year-old kept the background of the photo simple, which helped to highlight her body. There was dark hardwood flooring visible in the background, and not much else, as Toochi’s skin glistened under the bright light. She had her long dark hair in loose curls and swept it to the right side of her head. Toochi looked directly into the camera, and kept her mouth slightly agape with a come-hither look across her gorgeous face. The model had her legs wide apart, as one straddled an armrest and the other rested on the seat of the chair.

Toochi sported a minuscule yellow mesh swimsuit. The top had small triangle cups made of a see-through material, and had tiny straps that wrapped around the back of her neck. She wore matching bottoms that were high-waist and had small clasps that connected the thin straps to the front. Toochi – whose real name is Natalie Salloum – wore a pair of long snake-print gloves that ran up to her upper arm. She held her right hand near her face, and her left hand was in her hair. In the caption, Toochi asked fans to guess what she was “craving” during the shoot, and tagged the location as “Craving Satisfied.”

The influencer posted the salacious photo on Thursday for her 4.3 million Instagram followers, and many of them flocked to the photo as the post earned more than 35,000 likes in just over two hours after going live. Toochi received more than 1,700 comments, as her replies were swamped with fire emoji. Jenna Shea and Pandora Blue were among several models who left that emoji in the comment section. Multiple followers tried to guess what Toochi had a craving for.

“Tacos,” popular model Masuimi Max wrote.

“It’s gotta be ice cream,” one fan guessed.

“Shake Shack?” another commented.

“Super sexy,” an Instagram user replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Toochi showcased her curvy backside in a recent poolside pic. She wore a small black bikini in a post that garnered over 72,000 likes.