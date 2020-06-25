Angela Simmons Has Legs For Days In Bright Pink Miniskirt And Sparkling Heels

Angela Simmons looked stunning in a candy-colored outfit that showed off her long muscular legs. The Growing Up Hip Hop star posted a series of images on Instagram that thrilled her 6.6 million followers. The post received over 10,000 likes in the first hour it was online.

In all three photos, Angela was sitting on a beautifully upholstered white ottoman in a simple room. The floor beneath her was a slick, lavish marble. She was posed facing forward with her knees together and both legs to one side, crossed at the ankle. The star tattoo on her left foot was visible.

The clothing appeared to be constructed out of a lightweight woven fabric. It was long-sleeved and demurely covered the upper half of her voluptuous figure, but the skirt left little to the imagination. The hemline rose all the way up both thighs, barely covering Angela’s shapely derriere.

It was difficult to tell exactly how the two-piece attire fit, but the top appeared to have some sort of decorative cutout through which a bit of midriff was visible.

In the accompanying caption, Angela credited the Giyea brand for her outfit.

Her shoes made the entire ensemble. They were gold, glittery T-strap stilettos with a platform sole.

Angela seemed to agree. In photos one and three, she made direct eye contact with the camera. In the middle image, she lifted her right hand from her lap, pointed one toe, and appeared to be gazing down at her elegant heels.

Angela accessorized her look with big hoop earrings and two simple rings. Turquoise nail polish complemented the vibrant pink color she was wearing.

Her makeup was bold, with thick liner and mascara emphasizing her dark brown eyes. Her striking cheekbones were expertly highlighted. Her full lips were painted a faint pink shade.

Fans were quick to praise the reality star for her beauty, as well as her taste in footwear.

“Has to be the most beautiful women [sic] on earth,” one person commented.

“Hot D*mn! Those legs almost made me eat my phone…[followed by a series of devil emoji]” exclaimed another.

Another was impressed by her balance.

“I had heels like that and couldn’t take one step Lol they’re cute though! [heart emoji],” they wrote.

Angela clearly loves to show her glamorous side on Instagram, but she also shares all the hard work she does to maintain that tight physique. Just a few days ago, she was doing lunges in the park with her personal trainer at 5 a.m.